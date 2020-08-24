Section
Twin explosions kill 4 in Philippine south
World

Twin explosions kill 4 in Philippine south

published : 24 Aug 2020 at 14:16

writer: Reuters

MANILA: Twin explosions killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen soldiers in a town on a restive island in the southern Philippines on Monday, media and a military source said.

One blast took place around noon and another followed about an hour later in Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, a militarised stonghold of the Abu Sayyaf, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

An initial military report said one of the blasts was cased by a homemade bomb on a motorcycle, said an army source, who could not be named because he was not authorised to speak to media. The source said 17 soldiers were wounded.

ABS-CBN news reported that the blasts took place in two separate locations, one of which was close to military vehicles. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

