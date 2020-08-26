NZ stock trading halted for second day by cyber attack

WELLINGTON: Trading on the New Zealand stock exchange was halted for more than three hours on Wednesday as it came under cyber attack for a second day.

Exchange operator NZX halted its cash markets at approximately 11.24am in Wellington (6.24am Bangkok) and trading did not resume until 3pm. Today’s issue was “similar” to yesterday’s cyber attack that disrupted the final hour of trading, NZX said in a brief statement. The NZX website and feed of company announcements also went down, but had since been restored.

“This is a very serious attack on critical infrastructure in New Zealand,” said Dave Parry, a professor of computer science at Auckland University of Technology.

“The fact that this has happened on a second day indicates a level of sophistication and determination which is relatively rare.”

Cyber attacks are not common in New Zealand but in neighbouring Australia there has been an increase in incidents.

In June, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the frequency of attacks on government, health and education services and various industries has been climbing over many months, and said organizations needed to improve their cyber resilience.

On Tuesday, NZX said trading was disrupted by a “volumetric distributed denial of service attack from offshore” -- an attempt to disrupt service by saturating a network with significant volumes of internet traffic. It had been able to mitigate the issue and the market began as normal at 10 a.m. today before prices and index updates were again halted.

The S&P/NZX-50 benchmark index was near a record high when today’s incident occurred. It was at 11,987 at 3.13pm, little changed from Tuesday’s close.

There is no indication yet as to who might have mounted the attack.

“NZX’s network provider continues to investigate the source of the issue. We will provide further information once available,” NZX said.