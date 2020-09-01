Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Japan, Taiwan to reopen borders for residents from Sept 8
World

Japan, Taiwan to reopen borders for residents from Sept 8

published : 1 Sep 2020 at 11:51

writer: Kyodo News

A woman walks with her luggage at the Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture on Aug 19, 2020. (AFP file photo)
A woman walks with her luggage at the Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture on Aug 19, 2020. (AFP file photo)

Japan and Taiwan have agreed to reopen their borders for newly arriving expatriates and other long-term residents from Sept. 8, easing restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Japan has also agreed with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar to resume travel for long-term residents from Sept 8, provided they take precautionary measures against the virus including a 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival, it said.

The four countries and Taiwan are among 16 economies with which Japan has launched talks to gradually ease restrictions for long-term residents such as expatriates and those on short-term business trips.

"Japan hopes to both prevent the spread the coronavirus and recover business activities," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference.

"Through the easing of (restrictions and activities by) foreign companies in Japan are expected to recover, while reciprocal investment (projects) that have been stalled (by the pandemic) will be promoted," Motegi said.

Japan currently denies in principle the entry of foreign nationals who have recently been to any of 159 countries and regions, including the United States, China and all of Europe.

Motegi travelled to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar in August and agreed to restart travel for long-term expatriates as early as September.

The resumption process for long-term residents has already started for those from Thailand and Vietnam.

Motegi said as Japan puts economic recovery as its foremost priority, it will adopt a policy to start the resumption of travel first with expatriates and other long-term residents, followed by those on short-term business trips.

Japan will then seek to reopen borders for foreign students and finally to tourists, he said.

Foreigners with resident status in Japan were allowed back into the country from Tuesday following calls from the expatriate community that the ban was discriminatory.

However, they must take a polymerase chain reaction test up to 72 hours before departing for Japan and self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thai, two Africans arrested for B57m rubber glove scam

A Thai woman and two African men, from Cameroon and Ivory Coast, have been arrested for allegedly swindling a German businessman of 57 million baht in a rubber glove scam.

13:00
World

US on brink as vigilantes, guns and hate stoke fears ahead of election

WASHINGTON: Shootings that left three dead at protests against police brutality have stoked fears of rising violence as a deeply divided US heads into elections amid economic collapse, a deadly pandemic and the worst social upheaval since the 1960s.

12:45
World

Japan party vote to replace PM Abe set for Sept 14: reports

TOKYO: Japan's ruling party will vote Sept 14 on a replacement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country's longest-serving premier, who is resigning for health reasons, local media reported on Tuesday.

12:45