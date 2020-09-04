Trump denies calling fallen soldiers 'losers'

President on defensive as he tries to retain support of military veterans

US President Donald Trump returns a salute to Korean War veterans during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on June 20. (Reuters Photo)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has heatedly denied that he had referred to American soldiers killed in combat during World War I as “losers” and “suckers”, moving quickly to avoid losing support among the military and its allies just two months before an election.

The comments came in response to a report in The Atlantic, saying he had spoken disparagingly about fallen US military personnel buried in Europe and declined to visit an American cemetery during a trip to France because he thought it unimportant.

The magazine said that Trump, who has touted his record helping US veterans, had referred to marines buried in an American cemetery near Paris as “losers” and declined to visit in 2018 because of concern that the rain that day would mess up his hair.

“If people really exist that would have said that, they’re lowlifes and they’re liars,” he said after returning to Washington from a campaign rally.

“And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more. What animal would say such a thing?

“To think that I would make statements negative to our military and fallen heroes when nobody has done what I’ve done” for the US armed forces, he said. “It’s a total lie. … It’s a disgrace.”

The president said he did not go to the cemetery because weather prevented a helicopter flight. The alternative, a long drive, would have meant going through very busy areas of Paris and the Secret Service objected, he said.

“The Secret Service told me, ‘You can’t do it.’ I said, ‘I have to do it. I want to be there.’ They said, ‘You can’t do it,’” Trump said.

The Atlantic did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the story, written by its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is leading Trump in national polls ahead of the Nov 3 election, emphasised his own commitment to helping members of the military in a response to the report.

“If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign.

“And if I have the honour of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honour their sacrifice — always.”

As a presidential candidate, Trump made negative comments about now-deceased Senator John McCain for having been captured during the Vietnam war.

“He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said in 2015 when he was running for the Republican presidential nomination.

The article in The Atlantic quoted sources as saying that when McCain died, Trump told his aides: “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”

Trump said on Thursday he disagreed with McCain but still respected him.

“I was never a fan. I will admit that openly,” Trump said. “I disagreed with John McCain. But I still respected him.”