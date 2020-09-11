Section
Myanmar reports 115 new virus cases, Philippines 4,040 more
World

Myanmar reports 115 new virus cases, Philippines 4,040 more

published : 11 Sep 2020 at 16:04

writer: Reuters

A volunteer checks the temperature of a man at the entrance of Sittwe Hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar on Aug 24, 2020. (Reuters photo)
A volunteer checks the temperature of a man at the entrance of Sittwe Hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar on Aug 24, 2020. (Reuters photo)

YANGON/MANILA: Myanmar reported 115 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a day after imposing sweeping new lockdown measures in its battle against a second wave of infections.

The tally stood at 2,265 cases and 14 deaths after infections quadrupled over the last month, since the virus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine following weeks without a domestic case.

The Myanmar Health Ministry announced 115 new cases in a Facebook post on Friday, following 142 reported on Thursday evening.

In the wake of the new outbreak, opposition parties have called for general elections set for November to be postponed.

On Thursday the government ordered people not to travel, except in emergencies.

Domestic airlines announced that services have been suspended until the end of September and health authorities widened a stay-at-home order to nearly half of the townships in greater Yangon, the biggest city.

The Philippines' Health Ministry on Friday reported 4,040 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in 12 days, and 42 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 252,964, the most in Southeast Asia, while confirmed deaths have reached 4,108.

