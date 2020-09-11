Singapore, Japan to start reciprocal business travel

No quarantine but rigorous testing and controlled itineraries for 14 days

A view of the empty Woodlands Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia after Malaysia imposed a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 18. (Reuters photo)

Singapore and Japan will begin a reciprocal green lane for business and official travel on Sept 18, according to a joint government press statement.

Those eligible to travel will not have to self-isolate for 14 days. However, safeguards will include pre-departure and post-arrival testing as well as a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

The so-called green lane is the first of its kind between Japan and another country, and will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for both nations, according to the statement.

“It will be an important step forward as Japan gradually resumes international travel,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said. “There have been great business needs for travel between Japan and Singapore, such as in areas of finance and logistics.”

Operational details including the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the website of Japan’s Foreign Ministry and Singapore’s SafeTravel website by Sept 18.

Singapore had earlier established travel lanes with some other countries including Brunei, Malaysia and South Korea.

Japan has already restarted travel for expatriates and other long-term residents with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. But they have to stay at home or in a designated location for 14 days after arrival.

Japan is also in talks with Australia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia, New Zealand and South Korea to ease travel restrictions.