Singapore, Japan to start reciprocal business travel lane
published : 11 Sep 2020 at 16:21
writer: Bloomberg
Singapore and Japan will begin a reciprocal green lane for business and official travel on Sept 18, according to a joint government press statement.
Safeguards will include pre-departure and post-arrival testing as well as a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.
This is the first such framework that Japan will implement with another country, and will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for both nations, according to the statement.
Operational details including the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the website of Japan’s Foreign Ministry and Singapore’s SafeTravel website by Sept 18.
Singapore had earlier established travel lanes with some other countries including Brunei, Malaysia and South Korea.