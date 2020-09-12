China bans German pork over swine fever

A truck carrying pigs arrives at the Toennies meat processing plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, Germany. (Reuters Photo)

SHANGHAI: China on Saturday announced a ban on the import of pork and pig products from Germany after the latter confirmed its first case of African swine fever in a wild boar last week.

The move to block imports from China’s third largest supplier of pork comes even as the Asian country battles an unprecedented shortage of the meat after its own epidemic of the deadly hog disease.

The ban, announced by China’s customs agency and its agriculture ministry, had been widely anticipated given Beijing’s history of moving quickly to impose bans in such cases.

The move is expected to benefit other major suppliers including the United States, Spain, Canada and Brazil. US live hog futures climbed on Thursday and Friday on anticipation of a halt in Germany’s trade with China.

China is the world’s top buyer of pork and has been bringing in record volumes this year after its own output fell almost 20% in the first six months.

Germany exported 158,000 tonnes of pork worth 424 million euros ($501.6 million) to China between January and April 2020, double the tonnage in the same period in 2019, Germany’s national statistics office said.

German farmers on Friday urged China to avoid a nationwide ban on imports of their pork.

The German agricultural ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.