Vietnam says tropical storm weakening

The Royal Irrigation Department releases water from Maha Sarakham Dam in Kosum Phisai district of Maha Sarakham to prepare for approaching Tropical Storm Noul. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

HANOI: Vietnam's weather agency said on Friday that Tropical Storm Noul was weakening as it approached land, but it could still bring heavy rain and cause floods and landslides in central areas of the country.

The government said on Wednesday it was readying plans to evacuate up to half a million people from central coastal areas as the storm was forecast to make landfall with wind speeds of up to 135 kilometres an hour.

On Friday, Vietnam's weather agency said the storm would make landfall in a coastal area between Quang Binh and Thua Thien Hue provinces in the afternoon with wind speeds up to 90kph and should weaken to a tropical low within hours.

Noul is forecast to dump up to 250 millimetres of rain in parts of central Vietnam.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Natural disasters - predominantly floods and landslides triggered by storms - killed 132 people and injured 207 others in the country last year.

On Thursday, authorities in some central provinces ordered vessels to stay in port and closed schools for the rest of the week, according to the government.