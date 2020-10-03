Trump 'fever free', doctor says

White House physician Sean Conley gives an update on the condition of US President Donald Trump, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday morning. (AFP Photo)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is “doing well” and has been “fever free” for the last 24 hours, his doctor said on Saturday outside the hospital where his patient is being treated for Covid-19.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Dr Sean Conley said at a briefing on Saturday morning local time.

Other members of Mr Trump’s medical team, speaking at the same briefing, said the president was not having difficulty breathing or walking, was in good spirits and had been fever-free for more than 24 hours.

“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Dr Conley told reporters, saying Mr Trump was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now”, and that the first week of the illness is the most critical.

Dr Conley said he did not want to give a “hard date” for when Mr Trump, 74, would be discharged. He repeatedly avoided questions about whether the president was treated with supplemental oxygen prior to Saturday, before finally saying that he was not on oxygen on Thursday and had not been treated with oxygen at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday.

He declined to disclose the president’s temperature when he had a fever, but said the president had been feverish from Thursday into Friday. He also avoided answering questions about when the president had been infected.

First Lady Melania Trump is “doing well” and her symptoms have not worsened, her office said in a statement. She continues to rest and remains in touch with her husband.

The president’s announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and subsequent admission to hospital, has upended his campaign for re-election with just four weeks left until Americans go to the polls.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for Covid-19 again on Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter. He will host a campaign event in Peoria, Arizona next Thursday, according to the Trump campaign.

The president had Covid-19 symptoms that worsened throughout Friday before he went to Walter Reed hospital in the early evening, The New York Times reported, citing unidentified aides. He was coughing and had congestion and fever, according to the report. The newspaper also published a preliminary look at the people who have been in contact with the president over the past few days.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden called Trump’s diagnosis of Covid-19 a “bracing reminder” that Americans need to take the virus seriously, using the news to strengthen his calls for protective measures like masks and social distancing.

“We need to take the science of fighting this disease seriously if we’re going to save lives and above all the news is a reminder that we, as a nation, need to do better in dealing with this pandemic,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Mr Stepien was promoted to run the struggling campaign this summer to help revive Trump’s re-election bid.

Kellyanne Conway, the president’s former chief adviser, as well as two Republican senators, have also tested positive.

No one could say for sure when they or the president were infected, but attention quickly focused on a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House last Saturday announcing his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, an event where many top officials and guests mingled without masks and without keeping distance.

Dr Conley said late Friday night that Mr Trump was being treated with the antiviral drug Remdesivir. “He completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.”

Remdesivir has been authorised to fight the virus in a number of countries. It was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration May 1 for emergency use after research showed that the medicine, made by Gilead Sciences, helped hospitalised patients recover from Covid-19 more quickly than standard care alone.

Meanwhile, a prominent financial backer of the president said his decision to attend a New Jersey fundraiser after he knew that one of his top aides had tested positive for Covid-19 was “reckless” and imperils other events in the election’s stretch run.

Dan Eberhart, chief executive officer of Canary Drilling Services, said in a telephone interview that the Trump campaign should have sent a surrogate once the president was aware that his aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus.