Duterte’s trust rating rises to 91% amid region’s worst outbreak
World

Duterte’s trust rating rises to 91% amid region’s worst outbreak

published : 5 Oct 2020 at 11:16

writer: Bloomberg News

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his annual State of the Nation Address in congress in Manila on July 27, 2020. (Photo by Handout / Philippines' Presidential Photographers Division / AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his annual State of the Nation Address in congress in Manila on July 27, 2020. (Photo by Handout / Philippines' Presidential Photographers Division / AFP)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained majority approval and trust ratings amid Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak, according to pollster Pulse Asia.

Duterte’s approval rating rose to 91% from 87% in December, based on a nationwide survey of 1,200 adults conducted from Sept 14 to 20. His trust rating also increased to 91% from 83% in December. There were no surveys in the first half of the year amid virus lockdowns.

The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with over 322,000 cases as of Sunday. Its economy is facing its deepest contraction in decades after plunging into recession in the second quarter.

