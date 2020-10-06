The coronavirus cases in Trump's inner circle

This combination of file pictures shows (L-R, top to bottom) US President Donald Trump; US First Lady Melania Trump; White House aide Hope Hicks; US Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah; former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel; US Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina; US Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. All nine have tested positive for Covid-19.

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus has not only reached the White House, infecting President Donald Trump, but it has also spread among members of his family, inner circle and his Republican allies.

The following is a list of some of the people surrounding the American president who have tested positive for Covid-19:

- His family -

Trump, 74, announced early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center while the First Lady stayed at the White House, where the president was to return on Monday.

Two of Trump's closest advisors are his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, but they both have reportedly tested negative.

- White House staff -

Among those from the White House to test positive are:

- Hope Hicks, 31, counselor to the president, who regularly travels with him on Air Force One.

- Kayleigh McEnany, 32, the White House press secretary, who announced Monday that she had tested positive, was not experiencing any symptoms and was going into quarantine.

According to press reports, two of her assistants, Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt, also tested positive.

- Former counselor Kellyanne Conway, 53, who left the White House in August but attended a Rose Garden event there on Sept 26.

- Nicholas Luna, assistant to the president.

- Republicans helping reelection bid -

- Ronna McDaniel, 47, the head of the Republican National Committee, tested positive on Wednesday and is in quarantine at her home in Michigan.

- Bill Stepien, 42, Trump's campaign manager, tested positive on Friday.

- Chris Christie, 58, the former governor of New Jersey, announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was being hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

Christie helped Trump prepare for last week's debate against Democrat Joe Biden.

- Republican senators -

- Three Republican senators have said they tested positive in recent days -- Mike Lee, 49, of Utah, Thom Tillis, 60, of North Carolina, and Ron Johnson, 65, of Wisconsin.

Lee and Tillis are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is to begin confirmation hearings on October 12 for Amy Coney Barrett, who has been nominated by Trump to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump has said he wants Barrett confirmed before the Nov 3 election but the outbreak of Covid-19 could put a crimp in the calendar.