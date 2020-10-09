World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The entrance to the World Food Programme headquarters in Rome on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

OSLO: A United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict.

The Rome-based organisation says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year, and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat.

"The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more conspicuous than ever," Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, told a news conference.

The WFP is a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, with the Covid-19 outbreak further boosting its relevance, she said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world," the Nobel committee said in its citation.

"Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos ...

"There is an estimate within the World Food Programme that... there will be 265 million starving people within a year, so of course this is also a call to the international community not to underfund the World Food Programme." (continues below)

Workers unload aid provided by the World Food Programme for distribution in Pissila, Burkina Faso, on Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri said it was a "proud moment" and "nothing short of a feat" after the organisation won the prize.

"The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of a feat," Phiri said at a Geneva briefing.

He referred to the agency's work in providing food and supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic when airlines were no longer operating, saying it had gone "over and above the call of duty".

The prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns, or around 35 million baht, and will be presented in Oslo on Dec 10.