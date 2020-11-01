Hong Kong authorities arrest 7 opposition activists in latest sweep

Scuffles and protests routinely break out in Hong Kong's legislature, with the pro-democracy minority often resorting to filibustering, chanting and obstruction to try and halt bills they oppose. (AFP photo)

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Seven prominent Hong Kong opposition activists were arrested on Sunday on charges related to obstructing a legislative council meeting in May, the latest move by authorities amid a broader crackdown on anti-government forces.

The arrests come just four months after Beijing imposed a contentious national security law on the city that has seen some activists flee for safe havens overseas out of fear they could be targeted and face lengthy jail sentences.

The arrests, which took place early in the morning, did not appear to be linked to the security law, which punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, sedition, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Opposition politicians Wu Chi Wai, Andrew Wan, Helena Wong, Kwok Wing Kin, Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Fernando Cheung announced their arrests on their individual Facebook pages.

Police confirmed the arrests at a press briefing and said those arrested were serving and former lawmakers as well as a legislator assistant.

The seven were later released on bail and several of them appeared at a media briefing in the evening.

Lawmaker Wu Chi Wai, who is chairman of the Democratic Party, said the charges were "absurd" and were intended to send a "chilling effect to make people more cautious with their words and actions."

The national security law has been widely condemned by Western governments and human rights groups.

Around 30 people have been charged under the legislation since it was imposed on June 30, according to police records.

Critics of the legislation say it represents the latest move by Beijing to tighten its grip over the former British colony and erode its judicial independence. (Reporting by Yanni Chow Writing by Farah Master Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry)

One pro-Beijing politician was seen on a live broadcast dragging an opponent out by his shirt collar -- an incident which has sparked an ongoing private prosecution.

Sunday's police action singled out the pro-democracy politicians for arrest and is the latest in a string of prosecutions launched against Beijing critics.

The inability of Hong Kongers to elect their leaders and lawmakers has been at the heart of swelling opposition to Beijing's rule, including the huge and often violent democracy protests that broke out last year.

More than 10,000 people were arrested and the courts are now filled with trials -- many of them involving opposition lawmakers and prominent figures.

In a direct response to the protests, Beijing bypassed the legislature and imposed a sweeping new national security law on Hong Kong in late June.

Beijing says the law has restored stability. Critics say it has delivered a hammer blow to the city's already stuttering freedoms.

The arrested politicians could face up to a year in jail if convicted.

However, the Liaison Office -- which represents Beijing's central government in the city -- has warned that future legislature protests constitute one of the new national security crimes, which carry 10 years to life in jail.

In September, elections for the legislature were postponed for a year with authorities blaming the coronavirus.