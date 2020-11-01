Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man in medieval clothes arrested after 2 killed in Quebec sword attack
World

Man in medieval clothes arrested after 2 killed in Quebec sword attack

published : 1 Nov 2020 at 15:45

writer: AFP

The attacks took place in the historic quarter of the Canadian city.
The attacks took place in the historic quarter of the Canadian city.

TORONTO, Canada: Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said early Sunday.

The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighbourhood of the city.

The suspect, "a man in his mid-20s," was armed with a sword and dressed in "medieval clothing," Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon said during a press briefing.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested shortly before 1am and had been "transported to hospital for evaluation," he said.

Police have not given a motive for the attacks.

"It's a man who was dressed medieval. It's a man who carried a sword with him. It's stab wounds -- that's all we can tell you at the moment," Doyon said.

The five survivors wounded in the rampage had suffered injuries of varying severity, he said.

Police have asked city residents to stay inside with the doors locked while their investigation was underway.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Jakarta raises minimum wages for some businesses

Indonesia’s capital Jakarta will increase minimum wages next year for select businesses despite a government advisory to keep pay unchanged to avoid further job losses during the pandemic.

16:21
Life

High-stakes beetle battles rage in North

CHIANG RAI: As the wet season makes way for cooler weather, boys and men in the northern region gather for the final rounds of the battle of the beetles.

16:14
Thailand

Fuel tanker overturns in flames in Lamphun, driver killed

LAMPHUN: A fuel tanker lorry overturned and burst into flames, killing the driver, in Mae Tha district on Sunday, police said.

15:58