Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two children rescued days after deadly Turkey quake
World

Two children rescued days after deadly Turkey quake

published : 2 Nov 2020 at 17:45

writer: AFP

A handout picture from the Istanbul fire department shows Elif Perincek, 3, being carried out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir.
A handout picture from the Istanbul fire department shows Elif Perincek, 3, being carried out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir.

BAYRAKLı, Turkey: Rescuers pulled two children from the rubble in a town in western Turkey on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean, killing 85 people.

Three-year-old Elif Perincek was rescued 65 hours after the 7.0-magnitude quake struck Turkey and Greece on Friday, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said.

Local media showed a video of a little girl wrapped up in a foil blanket quickly taken to safety in the coastal town of Bayrakli -- the hardest hit by the disaster -- as rescue workers broke into applause.

"I'm so happy, God bless you. I'm reunited with Elif," her grandmother said, quoted by state broadcaster TRT. "My prayers were answered."

Elif was the 106th person pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in Bayrakli, which included her mother and three siblings the day before.

But her rescued brother later died, TRT reported.

AFAD also reported the rescue of 14-year-old Idil Sirin in Bayrakli, 58 hours after the quake hit, levelling buildings in both Turkey and Greece.

But the family's joy was brief as the lifeless body of Idil's sister, Ipek, was found, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

"I can't hear any sounds from my sister, she's dead," Idil told rescuers as she was being pulled out, Hurriyet said.

Turkey's toll from the quake is continuing to rise, with Environment Minister Murat Kurum reporting 83 dead.

Nearly 1,000 people were injured, with over 200 still in hospital.

Two teenagers were also killed on their way home from school on the Greek island of Samos, near the epicentre of the quake.

Racing against time, search and rescue workers are still on a desperate search to try to find people alive in the rubble in Bayrakli, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Thousands of residents, including those whose homes collapsed, spent a third night outside in tents in Bayrakli and nearby Bornova, as many feared the risk of aftershocks.

AFAD said there had been 1,148 aftershocks, including 43 above magnitude four.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia rights commission alleges slain Papuan pastor was tortured

JAKARTA: Indonesia's human rights commission said on Monday that a fact-finding team believed the military had tortured a pastor in the country's Papua region in a bid to extract information on stolen military weapons before shooting him dead.

17:58
World

Two children rescued days after deadly Turkey quake

BAYRAKLı, Turkey: Rescuers pulled two children from the rubble in a town in western Turkey on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean, killing 85 people.

17:45
World

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' story

LONDON: Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater" in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle.

17:45