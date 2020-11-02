Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' story
World

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' story

published : 2 Nov 2020 at 17:45

writer: AFP

US star Johnny Depp had sued the Sun over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.
US star Johnny Depp had sued the Sun over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.

LONDON: Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater" in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle.

High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old's claim saying the newspaper group's article had been proven to be "substantially true", adding "the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel".

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor sued the tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the author of the article over claims he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.

Three weeks of rancorous testimony at the case dubbed "the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century" included claims of drug abuse and domestic violence.

"I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms Heard by Mr Depp have been proved to the civil standard," said judge Nicol, meaning he deemed the claims more likely than not to be true on the balance of probability.

"I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account," he added.

The Sun in response thanked the judge for his "careful consideration" and Amber Heard "for her courage in giving evidence to the court."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia rights commission alleges slain Papuan pastor was tortured

JAKARTA: Indonesia's human rights commission said on Monday that a fact-finding team believed the military had tortured a pastor in the country's Papua region in a bid to extract information on stolen military weapons before shooting him dead.

17:58
World

Two children rescued days after deadly Turkey quake

BAYRAKLı, Turkey: Rescuers pulled two children from the rubble in a town in western Turkey on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean, killing 85 people.

17:45
World

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' story

LONDON: Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater" in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle.

17:45