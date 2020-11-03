Space mice tests find body protein may combat ageing

The International Space station in orbit over the Earth. (Photo: NASA)

TOKYO: Experiments on mice aboard the International Space Station have shown an internal protein has the potential to help slow the ageing process, according to a joint study by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Tohoku University.

While in space, the mice went through biological changes similar to ageing, only fast-forwarded, and the protein -- called nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2, or Nrf2 -- slowed down part of the transformation, JAXA said.

A team of scientists from the space agency and the university hope the discovery will pave the way for the development of drugs to treat a broad range of illnesses associated with old age, such as Alzheimer's, dementia and diabetes.

The scientists also expect the findings to help develop treatments to mitigate health risks involved with space travel. Amid micro gravity and radiation stronger than on the ground, spaceflight is known to cause various aging-like physical deteriorations including the loss of bone density and muscle mass.

According to the study, 12 mice spent 31 days in Japan's Kibo science module on the space station, having been transported there on board a SpaceX Falcon rocket in spring 2018.

Of the 12 "space mice," half had been genetically engineered to lack Nrf2, a known regulator to switch on and off the stress defence mechanism, while the other half remained unmodified.