Vienna gunman 'tried to join Islamic State in Syria'
World

published : 3 Nov 2020 at 17:23

writer: Reuters

Policemen patrol on Tuesday close to a crime scene in Vienna after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least four people in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a
Policemen patrol on Tuesday close to a crime scene in Vienna after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least four people in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terror attack". (AFP photo)

BERLIN: The gunman shot dead in the Vienna attacks on Monday served a prison term for attempting to travel to Syria and join Islamic State, the Austrian government said on Tuesday.

The interior ministry in Vienna confirmed a report by APA news agency saying the man had been sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019.

In December 2019, he was released early due to his young age, according to the report, which cited Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. The 20-year-old was shot dead by police near St. Ruprecht's Church in Vienna, the report said.

(Reuters video)

