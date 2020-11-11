Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines extends termination proceedings of US troop deal
World

Philippines extends termination proceedings of US troop deal

published : 11 Nov 2020 at 16:36

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a ceremony marking the return of the three Balangiga bells taken by the US military as war booty 117 years ago, at Balangiga, Eastern Samar in central Philippines Dec 15, 2018. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a ceremony marking the return of the three Balangiga bells taken by the US military as war booty 117 years ago, at Balangiga, Eastern Samar in central Philippines Dec 15, 2018. (Reuters)

MANILA: The Philippines has suspended for the second time its decision to scrap a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delaying the cancellation by another six months would "enable us to find a more enhanced, mutually beneficial, mutually agreeable, and more effective and lasting arrangement on how to move forward in our mutual defence," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Philippines is a treaty ally of the United States with several military agreements dependent on the VFA. Duterte last year notified Washington he was cancelling the deal, which came amid outrage over a senator and ally being denied a US visa.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Singles' Day lift for Thai cosmetic surgery

A cosmetic surgery clinic in Bangkok saw patients snap up nose jobs and eyelid operations for its first-ever "Singles' Day" sale Wednesday -- capitalising on the world's largest shopping bonanza to boost business hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

18:15
Thailand

Timeline

A Bangkok-based diplomat was found infected with Covid-19 after he shared a car and had dinner last week with the visiting Hungarian foreign minister.

17:23
World

Myanmar military-backed party demands election re-run

YANGON: Myanmar's biggest opposition party on Wednesday said it would not recognise this week's general election and urged authorities to hold another vote, with the help of the powerful military.

17:13