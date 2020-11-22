Missing links: Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Supporters of -- and protesters against -- outgoing President Donald Trump watch his motorcade pass into the Trump International Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday

RIYADH: US President Donald Trump went golfing after making a brief online appearance at the G20 summit Saturday, an event hosted by Saudi Arabia but staged virtually because of Covid-19.

Trump, who has still not accepted defeat following President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Nov 3 presidential polls, spoke following the opening of the two-day virtual summit.

A source with access to the online sessions, which were closed to the media, reported that Trump had "said that he had done an absolutely incredible job during his term, economically and with the pandemic".

It was an exercise in "self-publicity" said the source, adding that "he didn't say anything about the global situation".

"It's been an honour working with you and I look forward to working with you in the future and for a long time," he said according to a second participant.

After his moment in the virtual limelight, Trump was substituted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as the other world leaders had their say.

Later, he left the White House and headed to his golf course in Virginia, not far from Washington.

He was met by a handful of supporters with Trump flags, one carrying an effigy of the 45th US president and a "Four More Years" banner.

Another sign, however, showed a slice of bread marked with the words: "Face it. You're Toast."