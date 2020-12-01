Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnam reports 2 new Covid-19 cases linked to rare local infection
World

Vietnam reports 2 new Covid-19 cases linked to rare local infection

published : 1 Dec 2020 at 17:14

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective suit walks past as local residents wait at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing center in Hanoi, Vietnam Aug 10, 2020. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective suit walks past as local residents wait at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing center in Hanoi, Vietnam Aug 10, 2020. (Reuters)

HANOI: Vietnam on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus cases linked to a new domestic infection in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's business hub, its government said.

The Southeast Asian nation is back on high alert after authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first community infection in 89 days and shut down several places in the densely-populated city.


Vietnam has registered a total of 1,349 coronavirus cases altogether, with 35 deaths.

 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Anti-govt rallies at Lat Phrao, charter court Wednesday

Another anti-government rally is planned at Lat Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district on Wednesday, when the Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the prime minister living in an army house.

17:29
World

Vietnam reports 2 new Covid-19 cases linked to rare local infection

HANOI: Vietnam on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus cases linked to a new domestic infection in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's business hub, its government said.

17:14
World

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

ODDAR MEANCHEY, Cambodia: It was his first contact with another elephant in eight years.

16:45