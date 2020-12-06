Singapore to seek more travel bubble arrangements

A ship docks at Keppel terminal in Singapore Nov 17, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Singapore said it will keep searching for possibilities of travel bubbles with other regions even after an arrangement with Hong Kong suffered a setback, the Straits Times reported.

Potential partners could be the countries where the city-state has already opened its borders to, the paper said, citing Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung. Singapore currently allows short-term visitors from Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand and Vietnam to enter without having to be quarantined, though they must be tested upon arrival.

The Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, initially set for Nov 22, will be reviewed between Christmas and New Year, Ong said. The arrangement was heralded as a pandemic world-first, allowing people to travel to and from the two places without the need for quarantine, but was delayed after a surge in cases in Hong Kong.

There were no new locally-transmitted infections in Singapore, the health ministry said Sunday, though five new imported cases were detected.