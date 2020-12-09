Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sabre-toothed tiger skeleton sells for $70,000
World

Sabre-toothed tiger skeleton sells for $70,000

published : 9 Dec 2020 at 12:45

writer: AFP

The sabre-toothed tiger's remains were discovered on a South Dakota ranch in 2019.
The sabre-toothed tiger's remains were discovered on a South Dakota ranch in 2019.

GENEVA: An ancient fossilsed skeleton of what is popularly called a sabre-toothed tiger has sold for almost US$70,000, a year after its discovery on a US ranch.

The skeleton, about 120 centimetres long and thought to be at least 37-million-years- old, was snapped up by a private collector in just one minute at an auction in Geneva on Tuesday.

The original bones are those of a Hoplophoneus -- not technically cats, they are an extinct genus of the Nimravidae family and once stalked the plains of North America.

Such extinct predatory mammals are commonly known as sabre-toothed tigers.

Also on sale was a Tyrannosaurus Rex tooth which fetched just over $6,000, while a 85cm long fin from a mosasaur -- a marine reptile that in the Cretaceous period was at the top of the submarine food chain -- was bought for almost $8,000.

A 75-million-year-old ammolite -- an opal-like organic gemstone in shades of red and orange -- measuring 40cm long by 36cm wide remained unsold because the reserve price was not met.

Debate rages as to the right balance between the scientific value of such items and their worth on the open market.

Some palaeontologists insist animal or plant fossils are not decorative objects for collectors, but witness to the evolution of life on Earth and therefore scientific articles that ought to be studied and then shared with the public in museums.

Before the sale, Swiss collector Yann Cuenin told AFP: "If we're talking about the sabre-toothed tiger, for example, it's not a skeleton which is of major scientific interest, in the sense that it's something which is already known to science.

"I am all for museums, but I am also in favour of objects living among us; for there to be collectors, for pieces to be bought and sold -- that's what brings culture to life."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+25 Covid

The latest coronavirus infections include seven more women who returned from Myanmar, but health officials say the Tachilek connection is well under control.

13:00
World

Sabre-toothed tiger skeleton sells for $70,000

GENEVA: An ancient fossilsed skeleton of what is popularly called a sabre-toothed tiger has sold for almost US$70,000, a year after its discovery on a US ranch.

12:45
World

'Net zero' climate targets? Read the fine print

PARIS: The worldwide effort to prevent Earth from becoming an unlivable hothouse is in the grips of "net zero" fever.

10:45