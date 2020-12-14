Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year's end deadline
World

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year's end deadline

published : 14 Dec 2020 at 18:58

writer: Reuters

The 81-metre trawler-freezer
The 81-metre trawler-freezer "Scombrus" is seen docked at the port of Concarneau, western France, on Sept 25, 2020, (AFP file photo)

GENEVA: World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to Covid-19.

Santiago Wills said the it was impossible to reach the UN target due to time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that a deal was closer than ever.

World leaders committed in 2015 to a series of UN targets and one of them mandates the Geneva-based trade watchdog to strike a deal on ending government subsidies worth billions of dollars that contribute to over-fishing by 2020.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year's end deadline

GENEVA: World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to Covid-19.

18:58
Business

Blueprint for zero-carbon goal underway

Energy authorities and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) are drafting a Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TIEB) to set up a zero-carbon emission goal in response to the growing trends of renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs).

18:49
World

Japan, South Korea fret as cases soar

TOKYO/SEOUL: Japan and South Korea grappled with surging coronavirus cases and growing public frustration on Monday, with Japan suspending a contentious travel subsidy programme and South Korea closing some schools and considering its toughest curbs yet.

18:49