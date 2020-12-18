Pfizer seeks vaccine approval in Japan

First jabs for 60m Japanese could start in March, says health ministry

(Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO: The US pharmaceutical maker Pfizer Inc has asked Japan’s health ministry to approve its Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first drugmaker to file such a request in the country.

If approved, vaccinations could begin in Japan as early as March, government officials said on Friday. Japan has already agreed with Pfizer to receive a supply of 120 million doses in the first half of next year, enough for 60 million people, or roughly half of the population.

“We will strictly screen the effectiveness and safety (of the vaccine) before making a judgement,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura told a news conference. “We will conduct the screening with the utmost priority.”

Akihisa Harada, president of the Japanese unit of Pfizer, said the company wants to help get life back to normal.

“In the event that we win approval, we would like to ensure a fast delivery of our vaccine to people in Japan and play a part in normalising their social life,” he said.

Pfizer is seeking fast-track approval without having to conduct large-scale trials on the basis that the vaccine has been approved in other countries.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, which have conducted clinical trials on over 40,000 people outside of Japan, have said data from late-stage trials showed a 95% efficacy rate against Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In Japan, Pfizer has already conducted clinical trials of its messenger RNA vaccine involving 160 people, aiming to report the results to the health ministry by February together with the data from overseas.

The government plans to ask municipalities to prepare venues and medical institutions to conduct vaccinations, and make systems available for accepting reservations.

The United States and Britain have already begun administering the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, while Singapore and some other countries are expected to follow suit.

But concerns remain over its safety as US authorities said Wednesday a healthcare worker in Alaska suffered a serious allergic reaction. Similar allergic reactions in two healthcare workers have also been reported in Britain.

Earlier this month, Japan’s parliament enacted a law to cover the costs for residents to be vaccinated, with a recent resurgence of infections demonstrating the importance of inoculation.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is projected to be delivered in batches of 1,000 doses, which need to be stored at minus 75C or lower and administered within approximately 10 days.