US VP Pence gets jab to build confidence

Moderna expected to become second vaccine maker to win US approval

US Vice President Mike Pence receives the Covid-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC on Friday (AFP)

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine in a televised event at the White House on Friday in a bid to encourage Americans to get the shot.

Pence received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at an office building on the White House compound. His wife Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received the vaccine.

“History will record that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Pence, who chairs the White House coronavirus task force. “But with cases rising across the country, and hospitalisations rising across the country, we have a ways to go.”

The US distributed about 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine this week, the first since its approval for use. More than 300,000 Americans have died from the virus, and new cases and current hospital admissions have reached record levels this month.

Recent polls have shown that confidence in the vaccine is increasing but that many Americans still harbour doubts. Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses, meaning Pence and Adams will need to receive a second shot in three weeks.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” said Pence of the shot.

Worldwide, at least 1.66 million people have died from Covid-19 and more than 74 million cases have been diagnosed, according to an AFP count.

Later on Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was expected to approve a vaccine by the US drug company Moderna, making it the second vaccine allowed in a Western country after a panel of experts recommended emergency use approval, a week after greenlighting the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Other leaders around the world are also lining up for on-camera injections to counter small but often vocal anti-vaccination movements.

US President-elect Joe Biden, 78, has announced plans to take a vaccine in public soon, while 68-year-old Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would take the domestically-produced Sputnik V jab as soon as it is approved for his age group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also plans to get a public injection on Saturday.

EU isolating

The European Union is facing heavy pressure to approve vaccines after Britain and the United States have already administered tens of thousands of shots, while China and Russia have begun efforts with their own vaccines.

The bloc intends to start its inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the end of the year.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen described it as "Europe's moment" in the battle against the virus as the continent became the first region to pass half a million deaths.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared he and other party leaders would be among the first to get a jab "to demonstrate our confidence in science".

Elsewhere, a raft of European politicians were forced to isolate after French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus.

Following recent contact with Macron, European Council chief Charles Michel and the prime ministers of Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg went into quarantine.

It comes as the continent battles a winter surge that has caused almost 37,000 deaths over the past seven days, the highest weekly toll since the start of the pandemic.

Several European countries are hardening restrictions as fears grow of an explosion in cases after the Christmas holidays.

Germany has been reporting record high infections as its early mastery over the virus has slipped.

Yet German business confidence nevertheless rose in December, a survey showed Friday, likely reflecting optimism about vaccines.

China widens vaccinations

In China at least one million people have already received shots from vaccine candidates approved for "emergency use".

After focusing on priority groups, the country plans to widen its program to the public in southwestern Sichuan province early next year, health officials said.

China's five coronavirus vaccines are in the final stages of development — but none has received official approval and the results of late-stage trials have yet to be published.

Elsewhere, Africa was bracing for a second wave as new virus cases emerge in the east, north and south.

In total the continent of more than 1.2 billion people has registered over 57,000 deaths, with the latest victim former president of Burundi Pierre Buyoya.

He died at age 71 on Thursday just weeks after resigning as the African Union's special envoy to Mali and the Sahel.

Yet the epidemic has still not been as destructive in the continent as experts feared, possibly because of Africa's youthful population, cross-immunity derived from previous epidemics and a lower population density in some countries.

Latin America, however, is still seeing hard days, with Brazil and Mexico logging the highest number of new deaths after the United States.

Despite warnings against large Christmas celebrations, Mexico's capital was still churning out pinatas for the holiday season.

Instead of the traditional door-to-door carolling, Hilda Varela, a 66-year-old doctor, was among those settling for a middle ground with a celebration on Facebook.

"By tradition, you cannot close the door to God. Even if online, we will go forward," she told AFP.