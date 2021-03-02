Indonesia's Mt Sinabung volcano spews hot ash 7km into sky

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia on Tuesday. (Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters)

Mt Sinabung, located in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, erupted Tuesday, spewing columns of ash and smoke as high as 7 kilometres, disaster officials said.

The latest eruption of the 2,460-metre-high volcano, which became active in 2010 after being dormant for 400 years, is the latest in a series that began in 2013, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People living in its vicinity were advised to steer clear of the danger zone, wear masks to protect them from smoke and stay alert for possible cold lava flows.

The centre said the volcano is still under Level 3 alert status, or the second-highest level, which it has been at since 2019.

In 2014, its eruption killed at least 16 people after a cloud of hot ash engulfed nearby villages.