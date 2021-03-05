Malaysia detects 1st cases of new coronavirus variant

A medical worker receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease at a vaccination centre in Serdang, Malaysia, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Friday it has detected two cases of a new coronavirus variant that has a protein spike mutation that reportedly evades the immune system.

The variant, known as B.1.525, was found in two foreigners who had arrived from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, director general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Further analysis indicated the presence of protein spike mutations such as E484K as well as protein deletions seen in a variant first detected in Britain, Hisham said.

"The E484K protein spike mutation is of high concern as this mutation has been reported to evade the immune system," he said, adding that the variant may cause an increase in transmissibility and a possible reduction in immune response.

The B.1.525 variant was first detected in Nigeria and Britain last December, according to the statement.

Malaysia has reported a total of 307,943 coronavirus cases, with 1,153 deaths.