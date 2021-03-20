Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage
World

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

published : 20 Mar 2021 at 01:45

writer: AFP

US social site Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down on Friday.
US social site Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down on Friday.

PARIS: Social media platforms Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down in a major outage at around 1730 GMT on Friday, according to the tech monitoring website Downdetector.

However shortly after 1800 GMT, several Whatsapp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app.

Instagram also came back after about an hour.

All three sites belong to US social giant Facebook, which was unable to immediately provide information on the extent and length of the problem when contacted by AFP.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia PM backs Indonesia's call for Asean summit on Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday expressed support for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's call to hold an emergency Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit to address the situation in Myanmar.

06:32
Business

Dull sentiment

Tourism operators expect dull sentiment for the Songkran festival next month and are urging the government to offer more tourism stimulus plans in addition to a continuation of the existing subsidy programme.

06:09
Thailand

Govt urges military rulers to hold talks with protesters

The Foreign Ministry is urging Myanmar's military rulers to hold talks with political dissidents to end the conflict as Thailand prepares for a possible influx of refugees escaping violence there.

06:05