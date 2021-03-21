Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney
World

Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney

published : 21 Mar 2021 at 09:35

writer: AFP

Emergency services reported receiving more than 1,000 calls for help and carrying out about 100 flood rescues overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Emergency services reported receiving more than 1,000 calls for help and carrying out about 100 flood rescues overnight Saturday into Sunday.

SYDNEY: Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall and widespread flooding.

Emergency services issued the evacuation orders for several low-lying areas in the city's north-west, a day after authorities warned of potentially "life-threatening" flash floods in New South Wales state.

People had already begun flocking to evacuation centres in towns north of Sydney as torrential rains on Saturday pummelled a vast coastal region already soaked by an unusually wet summer.

In Taree, where television images showed one house floating down a bloated river, about 150 people slept in a local auditorium overnight that has previously been used a refuge for people fleeing bushfires.

Club Taree chief executive Paul Allen described the floods as a "catastrophe", telling public broadcaster ABC that some locals had "lost everything".

The heavy rains were forecast to move down the coast over the weekend, with the wild weather forecast to persist until as late as Thursday.

The Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, spilled over Saturday afternoon in what experts expected to be the first significant overflow of the reservoir since 1990.

Emergency services reported receiving more than 1,000 calls for help and carrying out about 100 flood rescues overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The rain and floods were expected to delay the already halting roll-out of coronavirus vaccines in Sydney and surrounding areas.

The country is due to begin the first major public phase of vaccine distribution on Monday although the programme has slipped behind the government's announced timetable due to supply and delivery issues.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney

SYDNEY: Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall and widespread flooding.

09:35
Thailand

35 illegal migrants arrested on western border

KANCHANABURI: Thirty-five illegal migrants - 13 Myanmar and 22 Rohingya - were arrested and charged with illegal entry after they were rounded up by a patrol of the Lat Ya Task Force in Sangkhlaburi district of this western border province on Saturday.

09:22
World

'World's happiest nation'

Finland's repeated success in the annual happiness rankings has helped transform the country's global reputation, boosting tourism and business.

08:45