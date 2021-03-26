Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
UK approves 20-second Covid-19 test - distributor
World

UK approves 20-second Covid-19 test - distributor

published : 26 Mar 2021 at 16:26

writer: Reuters

A sachet containing a Covid-19 self test from Roche is displayed in Utrecht, the Netherlands, on Thursday. The Dutch Ministry of Health has approved two self-tests that allow people to test themselves for the coronavirus, Covid-19. In addition to the Roche test, the Biosynex test has also been approved. (Photo:AFP)
A sachet containing a Covid-19 self test from Roche is displayed in Utrecht, the Netherlands, on Thursday. The Dutch Ministry of Health has approved two self-tests that allow people to test themselves for the coronavirus, Covid-19. In addition to the Roche test, the Biosynex test has also been approved. (Photo:AFP)

LONDON: Britain's medicine regulator has approved a 20-second Covid-19 test, the product's distributor said on Friday as it launched a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.

The Virolens test, which is made by British start-up iAbra and TT Electronics, has been trialled at Heathrow Airport, and uses swabs of saliva.

Histate, which is distributing the test, said it would launch with immediate effect following the approval in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and was hoping for a further rollout in coming months.

Histate said trials had indicated the test had 98.1% sensitivity, meaning it returns few false negatives, and 99.7% specificity, meaning few false positives. 

Rapid tests are seen as a key plank of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, but concerns have been expressed about the accuracy of existing lateral flow devices.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Red Line test runs begin

Test runs began on Friday on the new Red Line train route, which is centred on Bangkok's new rail hub at Bang Sue Grand Station.

17:16
World

UK approves 20-second Covid-19 test - distributor

LONDON: Britain's medicine regulator has approved a 20-second Covid-19 test, the product's distributor said on Friday as it launched a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.

16:26
Business

Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant

China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race.

15:14