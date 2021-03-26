Chinese celebs ditch Western brands in Xinjiang flap

Nike, H&M and others face potential backlash after airing concerns about forced labour

A woman enters an H&M store at a shopping mall in Beijing. The Swedish chain faces a potential consumer boycott after an old story on its concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang cotton fields surfaced on Chinese social media. (Reuters Photo)

BEIJING: Chinese celebrity endorsers have abandoned several foreign retail labels, including Nike and other top US brands, as Western concerns over labour conditions in Xinjiang spark a patriotic backlash from consumers.

New Balance, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Converse, owned by Nike, have all come under fire in China for statements that they would not use cotton produced in the far western Chinese region because of suspected forced labour.

Activists and UN human rights experts have accused China of using mass detention, torture, forced labour and sterilisations on Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. China denies these claims and says its actions in the region are necessary to counter Islamist extremism.

At least 27 Chinese movie stars and singers have declared in the past two days that they would stop cooperating with foreign brands.

Their decision was widely praised by Chinese internet users for being patriotic and trended high on Weibo, the local equivalent of Twitter.

“I have bought these kinds of products in the past and this situation doesn’t mean that I will now throw them away, destroy them or something like that,” said graduate Lucy Liu outside a Beijing shopping mall. “What I’ll do is just avoid buying them for the moment.”

Some of the brands are members of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing rights concerns.

The China branch of the BCI said on Friday it had not found signs of forced labour related to cotton production in Xinjiang.

“The BCI Shanghai representative office once again solemnly reiterates that the China project team strictly abides by BCI’s audit principles,” the trade body said in a statement.

“Since 2012, the Xinjiang project site has performed second-party credibility audits and third-party verifications over the years, and has never found a single case related to incidents of forced labour.”

Among the celebrities who ended their pacts with foreign brands were a few Uighur artists.

Other brands affected include Burberry, Adidas, Puma, H&M and Fast Retailing, the Japanese chain that operates Uniqlo.

“I can confirm that Uniqlo’s Chinese brand ambassadors have terminated their contracts,” said a Fast Retailing spokesperson. “Regarding cotton, we only source sustainable cotton and this has not changed.”

The other companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Hong Kong pop singer Eason Chan said on Weibo that he would stop cooperating with Adidas and he was “firmly against all actions that tarnish China”.

The post has been liked by nearly 800,000 Weibo users.

“I know you won’t let us down!” one of them wrote. “I’m from Xinjiang.”

Student Wang Xue, 21, visiting Beijing, said she liked to buy comfortable clothes that made her happy.

“As long as they (these brands) are not insulting China, then I’m okay with them,” she said. “But if they are, then I will definitely boycott them.”

China’s top ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing has dropped H&M from its listings, joining a backlash over comments made by the Swedish fashion retailer last year about labour conditions in Xinjiang province.

Search results for the clothing store chain in the app for all of China’s major cities yielded no results on Friday.

H&M faced an unexpected public backlash in China when social media users suddenly circulated a statement the company made in 2020 announcing it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang province as it was hard to conduct credible due diligence in the region.

H&M said at the time it was deeply concerned by the reports that forced labour was used in Xinjiang.

The public backlash against H&M caused the e-commerce giant Alibaba, the shopping app Meituan and the maps app for the search engine Baidu to remove the Swedish retailer from their listings.