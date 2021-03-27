Suez blockage could last many more days

Salvage experts at scene dispute Japanese owner's claim that vessel could be refloated as soon as Saturday night

A dredger is used as salvage crews work to free the MV Ever Given, four days after it blocked the Suez Canal. (AFP Photo)

CAIRO: Attempts to refloat a megaship blocking the Suez Canal will resume with the next high tide around 2pm local time (7pm Thailand time) on Saturday, salvage experts say.

The MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the span of the canal since Tuesday, blocking the waterway in both directions.

The result has been chaos, with dozens of ships backed up and analysts warning of a severe impact on global trade if the vessel cannot be dislodged.

And while the Japanese owner of the ship has declared that it could be freed as soon as Saturday, experts believe that is an overly optimistic assessment.

“We have done a full inspection, and the positive news is that the rear end of the ship isn’t fully stuck in the clay,” said Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of Smit Salvage, the elite salvage team working at the scene.

He spoke in an interview with Nieuwsuur TV in the Netherlands.

“With the two big tugboats that are under way, combined with the dredging, we hope that will be sufficient to get the ship afloat somewhere next week,” he said.

Tides are expected to swell on Monday night and Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday.

If the ship isn’t refloated then, the salvage team will move to “Plan B”, which will involve lifting containers off the vessel, he said.

“We will start taking containers from the ship anyway this weekend.”

The president of Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship, told a news conference in Japan on Friday that there were no signs of damage to its engines and various instruments.

“The ship is not taking water. There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate,” Yukito Higaki said in the western city of Imabari, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

The company aims to free the ship “tomorrow (Saturday) night Japan time”, he added.

“We are continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools,” Higaki said.

Workers have begun using machinery that can remove pulverised rocks in a bid to free the ship.

The blockage has caused a huge traffic jam of more than 200 ships at both ends of the 193-kilometre canal and major delays in the delivery of oil and other products.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the ship’s technical manager, said on Friday that an attempt to refloat the vessel had failed.

“The focus is now on dredging to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel’s bow,” the firm said.

Smit Salvage, which has worked on some of the most famous wrecks of recent years, confirmed that “two additional tugs” would arrive by Sunday to assist.

There had been “no reports of pollution or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding”, it said.

Crews were seen working through the night, using a large dredging machine under floodlights.

But the vessel with gross tonnage of 219,000 and deadweight of 199,000 has yet to budge, forcing the global shipping giant Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd to look into rerouting around the southern tip of Africa.

“Shipping companies are being forced to confront the spectre of taking the far longer route around the Cape of Good Hope to get to Europe or the east coast of North America,” said Lloyd’s List, a shipping data and news company.

Lloyd’s List said data indicated 213 vessels were now stalled at either end of the canal, which links the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

The blockage was holding up an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day between Asia and Europe, it said.

“Rough calculations suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion daily while eastbound traffic is worth $4.5 billion.”

The canal authority has said between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic metres of sand would have to be removed in order to reach a depth of 12-16 metres and refloat the ship.

If those efforts fail, salvage teams will look to unload some of the Ever Given’s cargo and take advantage of a spring high tide due to start on Sunday night to move the vessel.

The United States has also said it was ready to send support, including a team of US Navy experts.

The blockage is wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade, raising the prospects of higher inflation with more ships ferrying cargoes and commodities forced to divert.

Natural gas prices have increased and food supply chains may be affected if the blockage persists. Mark Ma, owner of China-based Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd, which has 20 to 30 containers waiting to cross the blocked canal, said that if traffic doesn’t resume in a week, “it will be horrible”.

About 12% of global trade transits the Suez Canal. Its temporary closure might affect 10-15% of world container throughput, Moody’s Investors Service has estimated.

Under normal circumstances, the temporary delays in global supply chains would not be a “big issue”, it said. However, a global shortage in container capacity and low service reliability has made supply chains highly vulnerable to external shocks despite high consumer demand, its analysts said.

“The timing of this event could not have been worse,” analysts wrote in a report on Thursday.