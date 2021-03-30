Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Xiaomi to invest $10bn in new EV unit over 10 years
World

Xiaomi to invest $10bn in new EV unit over 10 years

published : 30 Mar 2021 at 20:41

writer: Reuters

The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, in January. (Reuters photo)
The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, in January. (Reuters photo)

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.

The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) in the wholly owned subsidiary, with a total investment goal of $10 billion over the next 10 years.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added.

The company's move into the EV industry follows similar steps by other tech giants, both in China and overseas.

In January, Chinese search giant Baidu Inc announced it would develop an EV unit via a partnership with domestic car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd .

In February, Reuters reported that beleaguered Chinese smartphone giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is currently in talks with state-owned automaker Changan Automobile and other companies to manufacture EVs.

Apple Inc has also long been planning an entry into the EV market, according to reports.

Last week Reuters reported exclusively that Xiaomi was in talks to partner with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co for help in manufacturing EVs.

Xiaomi declined to comment on the report, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing that it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Xiaomi to invest $10bn in new EV unit over 10 years

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.

20:41
World

Japan suspends new aid to Myanmar over military coup

Japan has suspended the provision of new aid to Myanmar in response to last month's military coup, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday, as the violent crackdown against protesters draws a wave of international condemnation.

20:17
Thailand

Dog trapped on expressway wins compassion

An exhausted stray dog trapped on a busy expressway in the heat of the day won the compassion of a Bangkok bus driver and conductor, who stopped and took it on board.

19:54