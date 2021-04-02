Hong Kong bars inbound SIA flights

Cabin crew wait for participants during a guided tour at the Singapore Airlines Training Centre in Singapore in November. (Reuters Photo)

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong has barred incoming passenger flights from Singapore operated by Singapore Airlines until mid-April, after a positive Covid-19 case was found on a flight.

Three passengers on the flight on Wednesday also failed to comply with requirements specified under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation, Hong Kong authorities said on Friday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed the order but said passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore would not be affected. The suspension applies until April 16.

“We will continue to work with the authorities to ensure that all passengers meet the regulatory requirements for entry into Hong Kong,” SIA said in a statement. “We will also assist the health authorities in all contact tracing efforts.”

Singapore has been reporting relatively few coronavirus cases in recent months, with tight entry restrictions and strict rules aimed at preventing local transmission.

Hong Kong and Singapore for months have been discussing the possibility of a travel bubble, which would allow passengers to skip quarantine, once the Covid situation improves.

The two sides had originally hoped to start the arrangement in November last year but a subsequent flare-up of Covid cases resulted in an indefinite postponement.

The Hong Kong government recently sent a new proposal to Singapore to institute the bubble, not long before the incident that led to the suspension of inbound SIA flights.

Six other countries are also reportedly being invited to talks on joining such a mechanism, although it is thought a bilateral arrangement with Singapore is the initial priority for Hong Kong’s leadership, the website C-MW.net (Conference and Meetings World) reported on Friday.