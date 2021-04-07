Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
World's largest Covid vaccine maker says needs Indian government funds
World

World's largest Covid vaccine maker says needs Indian government funds

published : 7 Apr 2021 at 14:45

writer: AFP

India's government last month put the brakes on exports of AstraZeneca jabs made by the Serum Institute as the country experienced a wave of Covid cases.
India's government last month put the brakes on exports of AstraZeneca jabs made by the Serum Institute as the country experienced a wave of Covid cases.

MUMBAI: Restrictions on exporting its Covid vaccines have left India's Serum Institute needing financial help from the government, its CEO said, with the world's largest jab manufacturer under pressure at home from soaring cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last month put the brakes on exports of AstraZeneca jabs made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as the nation of 1.3 billion people experienced an alarming new wave of infections.

The pressure has meant production capacity at SII is "very stressed, to put it quite frankly", the firm's CEO Adar Poonawalla told NDTV late Tuesday.

"The globe needs this vaccine and we are prioritising the needs of India at the moment and we are still short of being able to supply... to every Indian that needs it."

The company now requires additional funding of 30 billion rupees ($408 million) to ramp up capacity and has asked the government for financial help, he added.

"This was never budgeted or planned initially because we were supposed to export and get the funding from export countries but now that that is not happening, we have to find other innovative ways to build our capacity," Poonawalla said.

SII, which produces over two million doses of Covishield -- the local name for the AstraZeneca vaccine -- a day, is providing the jab at a subsidised rate of around 150 rupees to India, significantly less than what it charges for exports.

"The price that is set is profitable, however it is not profitable enough to re-invest substantially in building capacity," Poonawalla said.

SII -- which recorded annual revenues of over $800 million in 2019-20 -- has seen its profile soar since the pandemic, with several countries including Britain, Brazil and South Africa clamouring to buy its vaccine.

The firm has also struck a deal to supply 200 million doses to Covax, a World Health Organization-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations to poor countries.

The country began vaccinating people aged over 45 last week, aiming to inoculate 300 million people by August. So far it has administered around 87 million shots.

India recorded over 100,000 cases in a single day for the first time on Monday, with New Delhi and other cities imposing new curbs on movement and public gatherings in response to the spike.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia readies hospital ships for cyclone survivors

LEMBATA, Indonesia: Indonesia's navy readied hospital ships Wednesday to help treat injured survivors of a cyclone that has killed about 160 in the archipelago and neighbouring East Timor, as fears grow over coronavirus outbreaks in cramped evacuation shelters.

15:45
World

India imposes new curbs as Covid-19 cases hit record

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home region Gujarat became the latest to tighten coronavirus curbs on Wednesday as the country's infections surged to a record of almost 116,000 new cases in 24 hours.

15:45
Business

Hotel, retail shares plunge beneath new Covid wave

Thailand’s benchmark SET Index of stocks dropped as much as 1.4% as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he’s concerned about a new wave of Covid-19 infections sweeping the nation’s capital and hinted at fresh control measures to stem the outbreak that’s already forced the closure of dozens of nightlife entertainment venues.

15:33