Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Multiple victims reported after Indianapolis shooting
World

Multiple victims reported after Indianapolis shooting

published : 16 Apr 2021 at 12:29

writer: Reuters

Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a "mass casualty", an ABC-affiliated television station said.

Marion County sheriff's office confirmed the shooting at the FedEx facility. However, the office did not give more details.

The incident was reported at the FedEx facility at Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, WRTV said. The facility is located close to the Indianapolis International airport.

Calls to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went unanswered. FedEx did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

An Indiana State Police Public Information Officer tweeted that the Interstate 70 highway, off which the FedEx facility is located, had reopened without access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

He added that the police will make a statement, without giving a timeframe.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Multiple victims reported after Indianapolis shooting

Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a "mass casualty", an ABC-affiliated television station said.

12:29
World

Hong Kong activists to be sentenced

HONG KONG: Nine veteran Hong Kong democracy activists, including publisher Jimmy Lai, will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in one of the city's biggest-ever protests.

11:45
World

Australian court hits Google over data collection

SYDNEY: An Australian court ruled Friday that Google misled consumers about collecting location data through Android mobile devices in what the country's competition watchdog called a "world-first" action against the digital giant.

11:45