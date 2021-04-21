Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines asks migrant workers to delay return as funds dry up
World

Philippines asks migrant workers to delay return as funds dry up

published : 21 Apr 2021 at 17:48

writer: Bloomberg News

Suspected coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients lie on hospital beds outside the emergency room of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Monday. (Reuters photo)
Suspected coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients lie on hospital beds outside the emergency room of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Monday. (Reuters photo)

The Philippines is asking its workers abroad to delay their return to the nation, as coronavirus infections remain elevated and funds for quarantine hotels run low.

The budget for returning migrant workers’ isolation facilities will be used up by next month, said Overseas Workers Welfare Administration head Hans Candace, who advised Filipinos to postpone non-essential trips back home.

“It’s also for their protection. We still have a surge in cases,” Cacdac said at a virtual briefing Wednesday. The government is finding ways to address the fund shortage, he said.

The Philippines has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the region, with the surge in infections overwhelming hospitals and dimming economic outlook. The government has repatriated more than 500,000 displaced migrant workers amid the pandemic, labour department data show.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Philippines asks migrant workers to delay return as funds dry up

The Philippines is asking its workers abroad to delay their return to the nation, as coronavirus infections remain elevated and funds for quarantine hotels run low.

17:48
Thailand

Vaccine reaction

Health officials confirm that a small number of people suffered a temporary palsy after being inoculated with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, and all quickly recovered.

17:45
World

Sri Lanka's 'Mrs World' quits amid criminal charges

A Mrs World winner facing criminal charges after an on-stage fracas at a Sri Lankan beauty pageant has relinquished her title, organisers said Wednesday.

17:27