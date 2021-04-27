US to share 60m AstraZeneca shots with other countries

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on March 22 this year. (Reuters photo)

The United States will share with other countries its stock of up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's coronavirus vaccine as they become available over the next few months, the White House said Monday.

"We do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against Covid over the next few months," press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press conference, noting that the British company's vaccine has yet to be authorised by the US drug regulator, while three other vaccines have already been available in large quantities in the country.

She did not name any specific countries that are set to receive the vaccine stock, saying Washington is "working through what the process will look like" and "will consider a range of options from our partner countries."

"Of course, much of that will be through direct relationship," the press secretary said.

The product quality of the American-made AstraZeneca vaccine will be checked by the US Food and Drug Administration before being shipped, given that a review is being conducted at a plant where the doses were manufactured, Mrs Psaki said.

The plant is reportedly said to have halted production amid fears of contamination.

According to the White House, about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be released in the coming weeks, while an additional 50 million doses are in various stages of production and could be completed through May and June.