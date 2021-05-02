Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodia reports daily record of 730 Covid-19 cases
World

Cambodia reports daily record of 730 Covid-19 cases

published : 2 May 2021 at 14:13

writer: Reuters

Cambodian army personnel wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as people are vaccinated inside a red zone with strict lockdown measures, amidst the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Cambodian army personnel wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as people are vaccinated inside a red zone with strict lockdown measures, amidst the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported a daily record of 730 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections that emerged about two months ago.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded one of the world's smallest Covid-19 caseloads, but the recent outbreak that was first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 14,520, with 103 deaths.

"Covid 19 continues to threaten us. Please continue to be vigilant by practicing hygiene, keep social distancing and don't leave your house as it is spreading severely in the community in our country, our neighbours and the world," Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control Department said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The capital Phnom Penh, which has the most Covid-19 cases in the country, is under lockdown until May 5 and has declared some districts "red zones", banning people from leaving their homes except for medical reasons.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Thai golfer Patty ties for third in World Championship

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit tied for third place in the HSBC Women's World Championship at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday.

15:05
World

ISS astronauts splash down off Florida on SpaceX craft

WASHINGTON: A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth splashed down off Panama City early Sunday, a NASA livestream showed.

14:45
World

Thousands rally against Myanmar junta, calling for 'spring revolution'

YANGON: Thousands of anti-coup protesters marched in Myanmar Sunday, calling for a "spring revolution" with the country in its fourth month under a military regime.

14:45