Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1.7 million affected by hack of top Japan dating app
World

1.7 million affected by hack of top Japan dating app

published : 24 May 2021 at 15:45

writer: AFP

One of Japan's top dating apps has warned the data of over a million users may have been compromised by hackers.
One of Japan's top dating apps has warned the data of over a million users may have been compromised by hackers.

TOKYO: The personal data of more than a million users of one of Japan's most popular dating apps may have been exposed by a hack, its operator has warned.

Net Marketing Co, which runs the Omiai app, said it detected unauthorised access in April to the server that stores member information.

"We have learnt that it is very likely that some member information was leaked due to unauthorised access," the company said in a statement.

Images of driving licences and passports that had been submitted for age verification were among the data compromised between April 20-26, the company added.

It said 1.71 million users were affected, including some no longer registered with the service.

Credit card information was not affected as it is processed separately through a financial institution.

The news, announced in a statement late Friday, sent Net Marketing's shares plunging on Monday, ending down 19.34%.

Omiai, named for the Japanese word for matchmaking, is among the country's most popular dating apps, with a focus on serious relationships.

It had 6.89 million members, according to data from April.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Man, pregnant wife caught sneaking back from Malaysia

SONGKHLA: A Thai man and his five-months-pregnant wife were caught after scaling a wall to cross the border illegally from Malaysia and re-enter Thailand, in Sadao district, in the early hours of Monday.

16:51
Thailand

Virus clusters spotlight conditions for migrant labour

A series of coronavirus clusters among construction workers in Bangkok, including the first local cases of the variant first identified in India, has put a fresh spotlight on migrant labour rights as the country grapples with the deadliest outbreak so far.

16:38
Business

US business chamber calls on Vietnam to ease quarantine, free up vaccines

HANOI: The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) urged Vietnam on Monday to ease its lengthy quarantine period for vaccinated travellers and allow the private sector to help procure Covid-19 vaccines for their employees in the Southeast Asian country.

16:31