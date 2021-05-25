Trains collide underground, injuring 200 in Kuala Lumpur

Rescue personnel tend to an injured passenger ooutside KLCC station after an accident involving two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP photo)

Two light rail transit trains collided at an underground section near the famed Petronas twin towers in Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur, injuring more than 200 passengers in a rare mishap that has prompted a full government probe.

There were no deaths reported while 47 passengers sustained serious injuries, Bernama cited Dang Wangi District Police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah as saying. The collision at the KLCC underground tunnel on Monday evening involved an empty train and another carrying passengers, according to the report.

The crash, on the eve of a government move to halve public transport capacity to reduce movement, marks the worst rail incident for state-owned rail operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd. That’s prompted Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to order a full investigation into the mishap.

Muhyiddin on his Facebook post said he has instructed the transport ministry and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd to investigate the cause of this accident, and take strict action immediately.

A report is expected to be ready in two weeks, Bernama reported, citing Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.