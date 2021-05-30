Section
Vietnam business hub Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing
World

published : 30 May 2021 at 19:32

writer: Reuters

A vendor walks in an alley decorated with national flags ahead of the upcoming elections in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 19, 2021. (Reuters photo)
HANOI: Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Vietnamese government said on Sunday.

The city has seen a spike in cases related to a religious mission that has recorded at least 125 positive tests, accounting for most of the city's infections, according to a government statement.

"All events that gather more than 10 people in public are banned city-wide, but the city is considering to lower the number of people to just five," the government said.

Go Vap district, where the Revival Ekklesia Mission is located, will be under full restrictions, and people there will not be allowed to go out unnecessarily, the statement said.

Ho Chi Minh City on Friday shut down shops, restaurants and other services, and suspended religious activities until further notice, the city said in a statement.

People 60 or older were encouraged to stay home, it also said.

