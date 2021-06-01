Vietnam blames ‘fear of responsibility’ for slow vaccine rollout

Vietnam, which has successfully contained the Covid-19 virus for more than a year, may lose its economic advantage if the country is unable to reach herd immunity with 70% of the population vaccinated, the government said in a post on its website.

The nation’s slow vaccine rollout will slow the government’s ability to open up its economy, it said.

“Although Vietnam started negotiating with the world’s Covid-19 vaccine makers from May 2020, the country has shown signs of slowness in the ‘race’ to acquire vaccines due to problems tied to mechanisms, policies, cumbersome procedures and even the fear of responsibility,” according to the post, which did not cite any official.

Vietnam had vaccinated 1,102,099 people as of 4pmd Monday, with 30,602 fully inoculated.