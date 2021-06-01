Section
Japan to toughen antivirus steps for travellers from Thailand
World

Japan to toughen antivirus steps for travellers from Thailand

published : 1 Jun 2021 at 16:34

writer: Kyodo News

Japan will strengthen its antivirus steps for travellers from Thailand, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Afghanistan and parts of the United States, after seeing a rise in a new variant of the novel coronavirus, the Japanese government said on Tuesday.

The restrictions apply to arrivals from 15 US states, including New York and California.

Most of the steps, including imposing a three-day quarantine period at designated facilities for travellers, will take effect Friday.

