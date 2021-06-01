Japan to toughen antivirus steps for travellers from Thailand

Japan will strengthen its antivirus steps for travellers from Thailand, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Afghanistan and parts of the United States, after seeing a rise in a new variant of the novel coronavirus, the Japanese government said on Tuesday.

The restrictions apply to arrivals from 15 US states, including New York and California.

Most of the steps, including imposing a three-day quarantine period at designated facilities for travellers, will take effect Friday.