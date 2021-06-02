Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysia reports record 126 Covid-19 deaths
World

Malaysia reports record 126 Covid-19 deaths

published : 2 Jun 2021 at 17:53

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Undertakers move the body of a person who died from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a hospital mortuary, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 23, 2021. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Undertakers move the body of a person who died from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a hospital mortuary, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 23, 2021. (Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 126 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

The neighbouring country is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, partly due to more infectious variants, and has imposed stricter lockdown measures that have shut down non-essential businesses.

It was the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Malaysia since the 98 fatalities announced on Saturday, when a record 9,020 cases were also reported.

Authorities reported 7,703 new cases on Wednesday.

Total number of infections are at 587,165, with fatalities at 2,993.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced an additional 40 billion ringgit ($302 billion baht) aid package, ahead of the tighter measures that came into effect this week. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia halts deep-sea salvage of sunken submarine

Indonesia has called off its bid to salvage a military submarine that sank off the coast of Bali, killing all 53 crew aboard, the navy said Wednesday.

19:18
World

Vietnam to buy 20m doses of Sputnik V vaccine this year

HANOI:- Vietnam's health minister said on Wednesday that Russia had agreed to provide it with 20 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V this year, as the Southeast Asian country races to secure supplies to expedite mass inoculations.

19:00
World

Russian senators adopt 'extremist' bill that would bar critics from polls

MOSCOW: Russia's upper house on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed legislation expected to be used to ban allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from running in elections, the latest move in a crackdown on the opposition.

18:45