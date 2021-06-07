Singapore’s new Covid cases at lowest since mid-May

Section
World

published : 7 Jun 2021 at 16:52

writer: Bloomberg News

A man wearing a protective face mask looks on as he stands inside a mall during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Singapore May 31, 2021. (Reuters photo)
Singaporean authorities detected five new coronavirus cases in the community, marking the lowest daily total since the government tightened restrictions on May 16 for a month following an outbreak.

All five of these Covid-19 cases were linked to earlier infections, government data showed on Monday. No new cases were discovered in the foreign worker dormitories, while nine imported cases were already under quarantine.

The decline in cases comes ahead of a possible easing of restrictions after June 13. It is unlikely, however, that recent measures will be fully removed as the easing will be done in a controlled manner, government officials have said.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said a hospital cluster, one of the biggest during a recent outbreak driven by more infectious variants, has been closed after no new cases were linked to them for 28 days.

“We are heading in the right direction because of the contribution of everyone,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also co-chairs the virus taskforce, said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Ong said the proportion of untraceable cases “have fallen from 18% to 15%” since the start of the curbs last month.

