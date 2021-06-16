Indonesia warns of possible tsunami after M6.1 quake

This picture shows a damaged house in Tehoru village, central Maluku on Wednesday, after an earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's remote Maluku islands. (AFP)

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have warned of aftershocks and a possible tsunami after a 6.1-magnitude quake hit the Maluku islands, a key nickel production area.

Those living along the coastlines of Japutih and Apiahu on Seram island, Maluku, should stay vigilant, the meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency said in a statement on Wednesday. Residents are told to move away from the shoreline toward higher ground.

Seram is one of the biggest islands in the province. Maluku and neighbouring North Maluku are home to key nickel mines and smelters as well as a planned multibillion-dollar copper smelter project by PT Freeport Indonesia and China’s Tsingshan Holding Group.

Video clips shared by the search and rescue agency show the sea level dropping at a port on Seram island and residents rushing along an asphalt road to reach safety.