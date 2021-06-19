Section
Cambodia reports record 20 Covid deaths
World

First Delta variant cases detected in arrivals by land from Thailand

published : 19 Jun 2021 at 14:00

writer: Reuters

A Cambodian army member vaccinates a person inside a red zone with strict lockdown measures, amidst the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 1 this year. (Reuters photo)
A Cambodian army member vaccinates a person inside a red zone with strict lockdown measures, amidst the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 1 this year. (Reuters photo)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported 20 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, a record for a single day, as the country detected its first Delta variant cases and authorities urged people to be vigilant.

The country had recorded one of the world’s smallest Covid-19 caseloads — only a few dozen up to February of this year. But the outbreak first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 42,052 cases with 414 deaths.

"Please continue to be vigilant by practising hygiene, social distancing and not leaving your homes unnecessarily. Our country and the world continue to be plagued by the Covid 19 pandemic," the  Communicable Disease Control Department said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health also reported seven cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus among travellers by land from Thailand.

"Every one must continue to be vigilant," Or Vandine, secretary of state and health ministry spokeswoman,  said in a tweet.

